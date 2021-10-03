After finding himself a set behind, Cameron Norrie dug deep and came back to beat Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the San Diego Open semi-final to earn himself a place in the final.

Norrie has previously beaten number four seed Denis Shapovalov in the last eight to reach the semi-final, and looked as though he was in for another tough match after he was broken in the fourth game of the opening set and trailed 4-1, eventually losing out to Rublev 3-6.

The match turned on its head when Norrie saved three break points in the third game of the second set, putting pressure on the Russian’s serve and finding himself in control as he went on to win the second set 6-3.

Norrie quickly moved ahead in the final set as he led 3-1 after an early break and hold, and looked as though he was about to advance when he led 5-3 before Rublev pulled a game back, but the Brit was to strong for him and held on for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory to book his spot in the final.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video, Norrie said: “What an incredible match, all credit to Andrey because he came out firing and played some big tennis at the beginning and then I managed to weather the storm.

This is such a big win for me

"I am good friends with Andrey so it is not easy playing against him, it is definitely a match I will remember for a long time. I will try and rest up to get ready [for the final], the tournament is real tough.”

The San Diego open will be Norrie’s fifth final this calendar year, and he will face Casper Ruud, who knocked out Andy Murray in the second round.

