Britain's Cameron Norrie secured his place in the quarter-finals of the Korea Open in Seoul with a straight sets victory over Kaichi Uchida.

The second seed showed his class as he produced a straightforward 6-2 6-2 win over the Japanese player in the last-16 clash.

Norrie, who is currently the world No. 8 and came to Seoul from his surprise appearance at the Laver Cup in London , never looked in any danger as he strolled past Uchida in a little over an hour.

The 27-year-old is aiming for his third tournament win of the year as he has continued his impressive surge up the ATP Tour world rankings and will next take on American Jenson Brooksby.

Norrie, who memorably reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon in the summer before being defeated by eventual champion Novak Djokovic, already has ATP titles in Delray Beach and Lyon to his name this season.

Brooksby reached the quarter-finals by overcoming Korean No. 1 Soonwoo Kwon, 6-3 6-4, with the home favourite putting up a valiant resistance before being eventually vanquished.

If Norrie can defeat the hard-hitting eighth seed, he will further bolster his chances of finishing in the top eight for the Race to Turin as he strives for an ATP World Finals berth in November.

Denis Shapovalov and Radu Albot are the other two players to have already secured their places in the quarter-finals in Seoul with the Canadian much-fancied as the fourth seed.

World No. 2 Casper Ruud is the top seed for the tournament and Norrie's biggest threat on the other side of the draw. The Norwegian will be in last-16 action on Thursday against qualifier Nicolas Jarry.

