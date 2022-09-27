Yoshihito Nishioka stunned Dan Evans in the first round of the Korea Open to maintain his unbeaten record against the British No. 2.

Nishioka beat Evans 6-2 7-6(3) breaking him four times along the way in Seoul.

Evans has failed to win against Nishioka in the six meetings they have had, which included two losses earlier this year in Miami and Washington.

He will play Taro Daniel or Emilio Gomez in the next round on Thursday.

US Open finalist Casper Ruud, who played at the Laver Cup at the weekend where Team World beat Team Europe, is the top seed.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie and American Taylor Fritz have also made the journey to Korea.

Evans struggling to hit top form

Since being eliminated in the third round of the US Open by Marin Cilic earlier this month, Evans hasn’t been at his best.

Evans was the top seed at the San Diego Open, where he lost to Marcos Giron in the semi-finals.

He is currently ranked 25th in the world, three places below his all-time career high ATP ranking.

