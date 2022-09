Tennis

Highlights: Jannik Sinner eliminates Nuno Borges in straight sets to progress to Sofia Open quarter-finals

Italy's Jannik Sinner, the top seed, beat Nuno Borges of Portugal 6-3 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Sofia Open in Bulgaria on Thursday. Sinner, world-ranked number ten, will next face the winner of the match between Australian Aleksandar Vukic and Fernando Verdasco of Spain. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:00:47, 5 minutes ago