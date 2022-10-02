Marc-Andrea Huesler clinched his first ATP Tour title at the Sofia Open on Sunday with a surprise victory over Holger Rune.

The 26-year-old late bloomer from Zurich battled past the richly-talented Dane in straight sets, 6-4 7-6(8), to claim his maiden singles title with a real flourish in a tense tie-break.

The left-hander was competing in his first ATP Tour-level final and showed real poise in tactically outplaying Rune in one hour and 42 minutes.

Huesler, who has moved up to No. 64 in the ATP live rankings as a result of the triumph, became the first Swiss player to win an ATP Tour title since the great Roger Federer lifted the trophy in Basel three years ago

Despite the in-form Rune throwing everything at him, particularly in the second set, Huesler was left to reflect on a resilient display.

"I played a great, great match for sure," he said in his on-court interview.

"I am completely taken aback. I am lost for words. it was a great match. I just tried to stay focused, stayed calm and I am just really happy I was able to make it."

Huesler 'really thrilled' after winning first ATP title at Sofia Open

The win capped a remarkable week for Huesler, who notably overcame rising star from Italy, Lorenzo Musetti, while also defeating Pablo Carreno Busta in what marked his first-ever win over a top-20 player on the tour.

