Andy Murray took out world number 10 Jannik Sinner in straight sets to move into the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open.

Murray battled through a 74-minute opening set before breaking twice in the second set to claim a 7-6(4) 6-4 victory.

"It was a very tough match," said Murray. "He hits the ball huge from the back of the court so there were a lot of long rallies and a lot of running. It’s probably my best win this season. I want to keep it going now."

Murray entered the match following victory over Viktor Durasovic on Tuesday while Sinner was playing in Stockholm after only just missing out on qualification for the ATP Tour Finals later this month.

The first set saw Murray start aggressively with his groundstrokes carrying more weight than they did against Durasovic. The Brit also kept his first serve percentage high which allowed him to dictate more points from the back of the court.

While Murray failed to bring up a single break point against the Sinner serve, he claimed the tie-break to move ahead, marking the second tie-break won in successive matches.

A wild service game from Sinner saw Murray break for 2-1 in the second set as the former world No 1 took full control of the match. Murray also had a golden opportunity to grab a double break for 5-2, but missed a volley at the net as Sinner held.

However, Murray didn’t allow it to shake his focus and broke again to take the second set 6-3 and progress into the last 16 of the tournament where he will face Paul for a place in the semi-finals.

