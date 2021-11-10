Dan Evans is into the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open after a much needed win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, defeating the Spaniard 7-6, 6-2.

The British number two is seeded fourth in Sweden and went into the event on the back of successive opening defeats at his last two tournaments.

Evans was given a bye into the second round but had not won a match in two months, with his last victory coming against Kei Nishikori at the Indian Wells Masters in early October.

He may have wondered whether it was going to be his day again, when Evans dropped serve in the fifth game of the opening set, only to level at 4-4, before he edged a tight tie-break 7-5.

Now into his rhythm, Evans took control at the start of the second set, breaking in back-to-back games to go 4-0, before wrapping the match up in an hour and 38 minutes.

Next up will be American Frances Tiafoe, who beat another Spaniard - Pedro Martinez - 6-4, 6-4.

