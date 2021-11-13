Tommy Paul won his first title on the ATP Tour as he beat Denis Shapovalov 6-4 2-6 6-4 in Stockholm.

The Canadian, seeking to become the eighth player in the tournament's history to successfully defend the ATP 250 title, was beaten by the sheer brilliance of Paul, who played some superb tennis to clinch the trophy. With this win, the 24-year-old becomes the first American to win the tournament since James Blake back in 2006.

In a furiously-paced first set, the American could hardly miss as he chased down Shapovalov's serve, and he finally broke after a brilliant display, taking a 3-2 lead to love. Holding firm, he aced his opponent to seal the first set, and he was well on his way.

Shapovalov is never a man to give up without a fight, though, and he battled back resolutely in the second, beginning to dictate the tempo of the rallies more with heavier groundstrokes in the opening games as the Canadian raced into a 3-0 lead.

USA's Tommy Paul (R) poses with the trophy after winning his singles final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov (L) at the ATP Stockholm Open tennis tournament in Stockholm on November 13, 2021. Image credit: Getty Images

Paul bounced back momentarily; he nearly broke at 4-2, but Shapovalov would recover from 15-40 down to make it 5-2, and he broke again to take the final the distance.

Both players threatened breaks of serve throughout the decider, but it was the American who refused to blink first as he broke the Canadian's service game to love, setting up the oportunity to serve out the biggest win of his career to date. He duly did so, literally crowning off a mesmerising week.

