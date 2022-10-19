Cameron Norrie is through to the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open after coming back to beat Aslan Karatsev.

The second seed went down a set at the tournament when the opener went to a tie-break.

While Norrie battled throughout, he could not edge out his opponent, who took it 7-6(8).

That was the high point for his opponent, as Norrie rallied to take the next two sets for the victory, though he struggled with his second serve, winning 0% of his second serve points.

That did not matter as he sent down six aces and made the most of a strong first service game.

He levelled the match as he took the second set 6-3 before keeping the pressure on to take the third and decisive set 6-4, making it his 150th win on the ATP Tour over the course of his career so far - with many more apparently in store after his recent uptick in form in the current season.

Norrie already has two ATP Tour titles so far this season and also reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon this year, only to lose to the tournament’s eventual winner, Novak Djokovic.

He is currently 700 points behind Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the world rankings, meaning success in Sweden could take him into the Nitto ATP Finals at the end of the season.

The Briton is his country’s top-ranked player and is currently sitting at No. 10 in the world, having been as high as No. 8 earlier this season, the first time he has reached the top 10.

Norrie will play in his quarter-final on Thursday, with his opponent yet to be decided. First seed Stefanos Tsitsipas plays later on Wednesday against American opponent Maxime Cressy.

