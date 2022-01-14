Andy Murray will play in his first ATP final in 27 months after coming from behind to beat Reilly Opelka 6-7(6) 6-4 6-4 at the Sydney Tennis Classic..

The former world number one makes his first final since October 2019 and could face Dan Evans in an all-Brit showdown should the 31-year-old beat Russia's Aslan Karatsev later today.

Ad

The Scot was given a thorough examination by powerful American Opelka, who hit 20 aces, but in two hours and 24 minutes he was able to topple his 6ft 11" opponent.

Australian Open 'His class is there' - Henman backs Murray to win on ATP Tour again 21 HOURS AGO

"I love competing," Murray said after the match.

"You want to try to finish the matches if you can but I lost a tight first set and not easy to come back against someone who serves like that. I kept fighting and managed to get the win."

Murray is pursuing his 47th career title which, should he achieve it, would see him jump back into the top 100 of the ATP rankings. He says he has been improving in every match he has played this week.

“It would be amazing to start the year with a win,” he added.

“It’s been great week for me, great progress against anything I’ve done in the past year. I’ll go for 47 tomorrow. It’s been a good week. I’ve played better with each match.”

Opelka raced into a 4-0 lead in the opening set tie break after a first set where neither player was able to produce even a break point, but Murray fought back to make it 5-5 before eventually the American took it 8-6.

Murray was able to break the formidable Opelka serve in the third game of the second and held his nerve to wrap it up in 41 minutes.

And with the final on the horizon, Murray stayed in the battle in the third set, eventually breaking Opelka at 4-4 before holding out for victory.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

ATP Sydney Murray through to semi-final for first time since 2019 after Goffin withdraws with injury YESTERDAY AT 08:29