Novak Djokovic defeated Marin Cilic 6-3 6-4 to win the Tel Aviv Open trophy in style.

The victory means that the 35-year-old has claimed his third ATP Tour-level title of the year and his 89th overall in his career.

Djokovic inevitably threatened Cilic’s serve with his play from the back of the court, and he dominated his own service games behind his first serve.

In the first set, Djokovic did not face a break point. He only found himself in trouble at deuce, and he responded with back-to-back aces.

The Serbian was as comfortable as ever in the second set and secured the win after an hour and 35 minutes.

The triumph means that Djokovic is now the first man to win a title on hard, clay and grass courts this season, as earlier in the year, he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Italian Open and Nick Kyrgios to claim the Wimbledon crown.

Earlier in the year, Djokovic was ruled out of the US Open after not being allowed to enter the United States due to his decision not to get vaccinated against Covid-19

He will look to claim his fourth trophy of the year at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan next week. As the fourth seed, he will start his campaign against Cristian Garin.

