Novak Djokovic is into the quarter-finals of the Tel Aviv Open after a dominant 6-0 6-3 win over Spain's Pablo Andujar.

In his first match since a shock defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Laver Cup last Sunday, and his first tour match in more than two months, the Serb produced a convincing straight sets win over the Spaniard.

Ad

Djokovic broke Andujar's first serve four times and did not face a single break point as he cruised to victory in one hour and 27 minutes.

ATP Tel Aviv Highlights: Djokovic cruises past Andujar to reach Tel Aviv quarter-finals AN HOUR AGO

Djokovic will next play Canada's Vasek Pospisil, who beat qualifier Edan Leshem 6-3 6-2.

However, in the eighth game of the match which Andujar won to make it 1-1, Djokovic squandered five break points in a game which contained 11 deuces and lasted 20 minutes.

He said afterwards that it was the longest game he had ever played in his career.

"The first match started off in a perfect way for me," Djokovic said.

"I won seven games in a row and we were fighting in that eighth game for 15 minutes I think.

"It was one of the longest games I've ever played in my life and I've played many, many games in my life. But credit to Pablo for fighting and playing a great match as well."

'One of the longest games I've ever played' - Djokovic on Tel Aviv win against Andujar

Despite the lengthy eighth game, Andujar's three represented the fewest amount of games that Djokovic has lost in a match this season.

Djokovic also thanked the Israeli crowd for their support, having not played a tournament in the country since 2006 when he was a teenager.

"Fantastic atmosphere here tonight, thank you very much," Djokovic said.

"I like the court, it's very intimate and it's very loud. The crowd here is very passionate about the sport, about tennis and I'm really, really happy to be here and to perform here in front of you, so thank you for your support."

Highlights: Auger-Aliassime produces miraculous win over Djokovic

Laver Cup 'It added something special' - Djokovic wants rivals at retirement like Federer YESTERDAY AT 10:25