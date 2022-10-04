Nick Kyrgios is into the second round of the Tokyo Open after a comfortable 6-3 6-1 win over Chun-Hsin Tseng in one hour and six minutes, while top seed Casper Ruud was knocked out in straight sets.

Kyrgios overpowered his opponent, producing 26 winners compared to Tseng's 11, and it never looked like the Taiwanese player would ever find a way back into the match.

Ad

This year's Wimbledon finalist will play either Sho Shimabukuro or Kamil Majchrzak in the second round.

ATP Tokyo Highlights: Top-seed Ruud crashes out in first round to Munar in Tokyo 2 HOURS AGO

Tseng put up a good fight in the opening half of the first set, but Kyrgios never looked back after sealing the break to move into a 4-2 lead.

After wrapping up the first set in 36 minutes, the second was a very comfortable one for Kyrgios. After losing the opening game, the world No. 20 won the next six games in a commanding victory.

But it was bad news for US Open finalist Ruud, who was knocked out in the first round by Spain's Jaume Munar 6-3 6-3.

It is a second top-10 win for Munar in his career, having beaten then-world No. 3 Alexander Zverev in Marrakech in 2019.

"I think it's one of the best [wins of my career]," Munar said after the match.

"Casper is a great player. We all know that maybe this is not his best surface, not even mine. But I managed to play the tennis I needed to play today.

"I think it wasn't a great match but from my side I did what I needed to do. Very happy to be through. Casper is one of the best players in the world right now."

Highlights: Top-seed Ruud crashes out in first round to Munar in Tokyo

Current world No. 3 Ruud says he was not at his usual level.

"I couldn't find the level I needed to today," he said.

"I wasn't able to get my feet going or the game going. If I want to play well I need to move well, and that wasn't the case today.

"[There are] many things that I can make excuses about, but at the end it was not my day and Jaume was the better player, and you saw it clearly in the score."

Tennis Kyrgios seeks assault case dismissal on mental health grounds 5 HOURS AGO