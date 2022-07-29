Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz swept into the semi-finals of the Croatian Open in Umag with a straight-sets win over Facundo Bagnis.

He will next face Giulio Zeppieri, who followed up his first ATP Tour win earlier in the event by beating world No. 82 Bernabe Zapata Miralles in straight sets.

World No. 10 Jannik Sinner is also into the semi-finals, the first time he has gone this far at a tournament this season.

The second seed beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4 7-6(5) after failing to serve out for victory at 6-5.

“I’m very happy, obviously,” said Sinner, who is 33-9 for the year.

“I’ve won many matches, but I think I’ve had some unfortunate moments this year. But here I am, the first semi-final of the year, and hopefully I can show some good tennis also in the next round.”

Sinner will face fellow Italian Franco Agamenone after he eased past 2018 champion Marco Cecchinato 6-2 6-1.

Alcaraz’s victory was built on a run of seven straight games to start the match.

Bagnis had chances to break back in the second set but failed to convert chances in the third game and the final game before Alcaraz served it out.

Alcaraz is now 26-3 on clay in 2022.

