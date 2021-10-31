Alexander Zverev has won the Erste Bank Open, beating Frances Tiafoe 7-5 6-4 in the final in Vienna on Sunday.

American Tiafoe beat number one seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last 16, but the Olympic champion and second seed in Vienna proved too strong.

The German world number four was bidding for his fifth title of the year and started in dominant fashion as he held the first game of the match to love.

Zverev fired down four successive aces to win the third game, again to love, and then converted his first break-point opportunity to take a 3-1 lead.

Tiafoe hit back though, converting his own maiden break-point chance and then holding to level the set at 3-3.

The match continued on serve until the 12th game when Zverev profited from his second set point to take the opening stanza in 46 minutes, 7-5.

Zverev started the second set as he had done the first, holding to love and then put pressure on the American’s serve, although Tiafoe stood firm to level.

Tiafoe had rallied from big deficits both against Tsitsipas and in his semi-final against Jannik Sinner but he was unable to win a game on the German’s serve.

He had the opportunity to do so in the ninth game of the second set, but Zverev defended it before securing the decisive break in the very next game.

Zverev gave himself three match points but he needed only one to claim victory and the fifth title of a very profitable 2021.

