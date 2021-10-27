Dominic Thiem has been told he cannot attend his home event, the Vienna Open, because he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The 2020 US Open champion has not been granted an exemption to attend the ATP 500 tournament, according to Austrian publication Heute

Thiem revealed earlier this month that he is waiting to get the Novavax vaccine.

“I haven’t been vaccinated yet,” the 28-year-old said.

“I want to wait for the Novavax vaccine because I heard from my doctor that it should be really good."

The Austrian explained he will get an alternative vaccine if necessary to ensure he can play at the Australian Open in January.

He added: "If it works out by the end of November, I’ll have it vaccinated. If not, I’ll get something else vaccinated."

Thiem has been out of competitive action since picking up an injury to his right wrist against Adrian Mannarino at the Mallorca Open over four months ago.

Thiem has already confirmed that he will not play again this season as he looks to get back to full health for 2022.

After winning his first ever Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows in 2020, Thiem has won just nine of his 18 tour level matches.

