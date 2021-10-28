Murray was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by the Spaniard in a close contest that was ultimately defined by the Scot's inability to get into a good rhythm on his first serve.

The three-time Grand Slam winner believes it is only a matter of time before he goes on a winning streak.

"I’m not going to keep losing in the second and third round of tournaments," the former world number one told reporters after the defeat.

"I will get better and I will improve and I will break through in one week, or two weeks, or a few months. It will happen. I obviously would like it to be happening quicker than what it is.

"But he did play extremely well and he's a top young player and if you're hitting single-digit unforced errors playing that way and with the power that he has it's going to be tough…

"If I continue on that path and build up a little bit more consistency, be that little bit more clinical and a bit more ruthless I will start winning more and have some deep runs, but it's tough.

"Draws have been hard, I've played in some tough tournaments. The draw was stacked here [in Vienna]. There were no easy matches here. It will happen sooner rather than later I think."

Murray believes he can take great confidence from his victory over Hurbert Herkacz on Monday.

He added: "I won two days ago against a guy who's Top 10 in the world, made the semis at Wimbledon this year, won an ATP Masters 1000 this year.

"Alcaraz had a great run at the US Open and I had a good win against him.

“I had some good matches against some top players who've had great runs at these events, so I'm not really sure why I should think that I couldn't do that again.

I sort of look at those matches and think if Hurkacz can make semis at Wimbledon why is that not possible?

