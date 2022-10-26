Carlos Alcaraz defeated Botic van de Zandschulp at the Swiss Indoors, while Daniil Medvedev and Dan Evans both won at the Vienna Open.

The 19-year-old Spaniard had a tough challenge from his Dutch opponent, but was able to secure the first set 6-4.

Ad

There was a wobble for Alcaraz at the start of the second though, when Van de Zandschulp won the first two games before his teenage rival won six successive games to secure his passage to the quarter-finals.

ATP Vienna Medvedev claims fatherhood has made him 'a sensitive person' as he prepares for return 7 HOURS AGO

Medvedev, seeded No. 1 in Austria, needed two sets for a straightforward 6-2 6-2 win.

It marks a successful comeback from the Astana Open earlier in the month, when he had to retire in the third set of a tight semi-final against Novak Djokovic when he suffered a muscle strain.

In the meantime he has since announced the birth of his daughter.

He showed no signs of tiredness as he sent down 10 aces and won four of five break points.

Earlier, Dan Evans beat Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

The Briton had little problem against his Russian opponent, who struggled with his serving and conceded eight break points, with the victor winning five of them to cruise to victory.

Evans will take part in his quarter-final on Friday, with an opponent yet to be decided. Evans advanced quicker due to his Round of 32 match cancellation against Matteo Berrettini.

Evans’ best career win so far is a 2021 win in the ATP 250 Murray River Open last year against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

ATP Basel Alcaraz fights back to beat Draper in three sets in Basel - 'I made a lot of mistakes' 24/10/2022 AT 21:06