Nick Kyrgios has hinted that he could retire from tennis after saying he feels ‘strange’ about his career.

The 26-year-old Australian said that he is never sure if his most recent involvement at a competition is his last on the professional circuit.

He feels that was about the ATP500 tournament in Washington that he is due to compete in this week. Last year’s event did not take place because of the coronavirus, though Kyrgios won the 2019 event.

ATP Washington, DC Djokovic can still complete the Grand Slam, says Nadal 20 HOURS AGO

Kyrgios was already in the US after taking part in the Atlanta Open last week, and lost to Briton Cameron Norrie in the second round.

“I don’t take any tournament for granted. I don’t take any match for granted any more. Every time I’m at an event, at a special one like this, I don’t take any day for granted,” Kyrgios said in a press conference.

“I love being around it. I try and soak in as much as I can. Just the practice, being around the courts, being at the highest level, I don’t take that for granted.

“I’m not going to lie. I mean, I don’t miss it that much any more. No, it’s good. It’s good to be back obviously, especially at these tournaments where I’m extremely comfortable and there’s a lot of crowd.

“I think they’re definitely hoping I do well. I definitely feel, I mean, it’s pretty crazy. I don’t know. I don’t know. Like, when I come here and I play, I feel vibes.

“Like every time I’m at a tournament, I feel like it could be my last time I’m ever going to be here. In Atlanta I felt the same way. Washington. I don’t know. I don’t know where I’m at. I feel weird. I feel strange about my career at the moment.”

Kyrgios’ next match is against American player Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday.

Top 5 tweeners: Kyrgios and Thiem among stars to pull out tricks

Tokyo 2020 'Image not the best' - Nadal criticises Djokovic for 'strange' racket smash tantrum 7 HOURS AGO