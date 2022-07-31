Andy Murray says his "love" of tennis and a belief he can still improve is what is stopping him from retiring from tennis.

At 35 and with a metal hip following major surgery in 2019, many have long written off the Scot's chances of returning to his best, which saw him pick up three majors and become world No. 1 in 2016.

But Murray, back in tandem with coach Ivan Lendl , reaffirmed his enjoyment of getting better and does not yet appear ready to call time on his playing career - despite those suggesting he should.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Murray said: “Tennis has given me an amazing life.

"It has also given me a purpose each day. There is a routine because you’re always trying to improve yourself and get better at something. I enjoy that process.

“I love this sport. That’s essentially why I am back and why I wanted to keep going: because I love the sport.

“There’s a lot of people that feel like maybe I shouldn’t be playing.

“But I love tennis, and I love competing, and I feel like I can get better than where I am today.

"If I reach that point where I don’t feel like I can improve or that things are maybe going backward, then that would maybe change where I’m at.”

Murray will play at this week's Washington Open, where he will face Sweden's Mikael Ymer in the first round.

As he has done since Indian Wells in March , all of Murray's prize money will go towards the relief effort in Ukraine. Citi Open chairman Mark Ein confirmed that the tournament will match whatever Murray makes and donates to UNICEF.

“What is happening in Ukraine is horrifying,” Murray said.

“You can never put yourself exactly in their shoes; I’m aware of that. But it must be absolutely terrifying, heartbreaking and scary.

"I wanted to do something, and the only thing I can probably offer is to give money to try and help the children that are being displaced from their families.

“It [the fundraising matching] is brilliant. It shows that when the players and the tournaments work together, really good things can happen. Hopefully I can have a good run and lots of the fans can get involved too and raise a lot of money this week.

“You can't just forget about this [the Russian invasion and the ensuing conflict]. It's still going on. People are still getting killed, children are still having to flee their homes, and are in really, really tragic situations.

"It's important that the media continues to shine a light on it, keep talking about it.”

