Nick Kyrgios has won his first singles match since the Wimbledon final, sweeping aside Marcos Giron 6-3 6-2 at the Citi Open.

The Australian, who reached his first Grand Slam final this year in London where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic, took just an hour to beat his American opponent on the hard court in Washington D.C.

Giron had perhaps sensed a possible upset early on after two love-holds and setting up a break point in the first four games but the Australian held firm and the match remained of serve.

The tide turned in the eighth game as Kyrgios converted the second of three break points to go 5-3 up before serving out the set to love.

The writing was on the wall after an early break for Kyrgios at the start of the second and the Australian then broke to love for 5-2.

At match point, Kyrgios asked a spectator where he should serve - and although he missed, prompting a quick apology, he followed it up with a strong second serve to seal victory.

"I came out a bit slow, obviously very different conditions to Wimbledon," said Kyrgios. "I think it was just a bit of nerves as well.

“I won the tournament in 2019. Seeing my name up on the stadium and then knowing I didn't play well here at all last year - I lost first round and I was just going through such a dark time in my life."

Kyrgios was in fine form during the win, serving 12 aces and winning 82% of his first serve points as he continued to wear his opponent down.

The return to singles action comes after Kyrgios withdrew from the men's event in Atlanta a week earlier, admitting he was "extremely shattered" as he recovered from a minor injury.

He did however feature in the doubles with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis to win a second doubles title of 2022, having already won the Australian Open title together in January.

Kyrgios was also in doubles action in Washington where he paired with Jack Sock to beat Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo the previous day.

"I'm just so happy to be here with my team, the love and support from the crowd. I'm just really happy to be out here playing some good tennis again."

Kyrgios faces another American, Tommy Paul, in the second round.

