Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now isolating ahead of the upcoming Australian Open.

The 30-year-old, who has previously reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park in 2017, 2019 and 2020, has seen her preparations for the first Grand Slam of 2022 extremely disrupted.

The Russian has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus and is isolating after arriving in Australia on Tuesday.

"I was fully vaccinated and was preparing for the start of the season in Dubai," Pavlyuchenkova posted on social media.

"But we live in a very difficult and unpredictable time. Right now, I am in complete isolation, in a special hotel and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors.

"Now, it's important to take care of yourself and the health of others. I'll be back on court when it's safe for everyone."

Pavlyuchenkova, who lost out in her maiden Grand Slam final against Barbora Krejcikova at Roland Garros in June, is now a doubt for the Melbourne major, which gets underway on January 17.

The Russian currently holds a career-high ranking of 11th on the WTA Tour and is considered one of the leading contenders for the women's singles title in Australia.

The WTA 500 event in Adelaide, which begins on January 2, represents the start of the women's season as one of the main warm-up events for Melbourne Park.

