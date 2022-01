Tennis

Novak Djokovic Top 5: The best shots from men's champion at 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne

Check out the best shots from 2021 Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic. The world No. 1 clinched his ninth title in Melbourne and 18th Grand Slam as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Rod Laver Arena in a fine conclusion to the tournament. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:02:07, 24/02/2021 at 16:54