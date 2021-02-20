Tennis

Naomi Osaka: 'As good as it gets' - The best of women's singles champion at 2021 Australian Open

The best of champion Naomi Osaka in her victorious 2021 Australian Open campaign. The Japanese star clinched her second title in Melbourne and fourth Grand Slam as she defeated Jennifer Brady in straight sets on Rod Laver Arena. We take a look at some of her best points in another major title to remember. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:05:10, 20/02/2021 at 12:17