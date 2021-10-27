Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says his government will not apply for travel permits to allow unvaccinated players compete at next year's Australian Open after Prime Minister Scott Morrison indicated there would be an exemption for them.

Morrison suggested players who had not received the vaccine would be allowed into the country as long as they applied for a skilled worker travel exemption and undergo a 14-day quarantine.

"They'll have to quarantine for two weeks, just in the same way a skilled worker who has come in to fix a boiler … or something like that, they can get exemptions to do that," he told 2GB earlier on Wednesday.

"We've been providing exemptions for workers to come in to do these types of things all the way through the pandemic."

A leaked email sent to WTA players said that unvaccinated players would have to quarantine for 14 days and produce a negative test result within 72 hours of departing for Australia.

But Andrews has hit back at Morrison and suggestions unvaccinated players will be granted exemptions to play at the Australian Open. He told reporters:

On behalf of every vaccinated Victorian who has done the right thing, my government will not be applying for an exemption for any unvaccinated player.

"If we don't apply for an exemption, then no exemption will be granted and then the whole issue is basically resolved."

Andrews also said spectators for the tournament will need to be vaccinated in order to attend.

"All the people who are watching the tennis at the Australian Open, they're going to be double-vaxxed, all the people that work there are going to be double-vaxxed," he said.

"It stands to reason that if you want to get into the country to be part of that tournament, then you should be double-vaxxed as well."

The top three ranked male tennis stars - Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev - have all refused to reveal their vaccination status.

"Things beings as they are, I still don't know if I will go to Melbourne," the world number one said.

"I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate inquiry.

"Of course I want to go, Australia is my most successful grand slam tournament. I want to compete, I love this sport and I am still motivated."

The Australian Open is due to start on January 17.

