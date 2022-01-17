Naomi Osaka progresses to the second round of the Australian Open after comfortably beating Camila Osorio 6-3 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

The defending champion wasted little time in dispatching her Colombian opponent, who was making her main draw debut in Melbourne, wrapping up the contest in 68 minutes.

Osaka believes she put in a good performance despite not knowing much about Osorio going into the match.

"It always feels special for me to come back here," the two-time Australian Open winner said. "I played the warm-up tournament before the Grand Slam and I have a lot of really good memories here. It feels really nice to start the year in this tournament.

"I think I played really well in the circumstances. I didn't really have any information on my opponent but I thought she played amazingly. She was fighting for every point and I think that was a really good quality. I'm sure we're going to see her on this court pretty frequently. Overall I'm just really happy to be here.

"I really like hot conditions but I feel like every time I come here everyone is warm and welcoming. The crowd are all really nice so I'm sure that has an effect on me."

Osaka's powerful forehand proved too much for Osorio in the opening stages and the Japanese star reeled off the first five games to get off to an explosive start.

Osorio fought back to win the next three games, but Osaka was able to secure the set in 31 minutes, hitting 12 winners in total.

'That is easily done!' - Osaka laughs after misreading smash

The opening games of the second set were more closely fought, but 16 minutes in and Osaka went a break up to make it 2-1 after Osorio blasted a forehand into the trams.

Osaka was able to successfully defend her service games and was untroubled en route to her ninth Australian Open second round.

'Sorry, sorry, sorry!' - Osaka almost strikes umpire with vicious return

- - -

