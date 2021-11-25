Novak Djokovic will not want to miss out on the chance to break records at the Australian Open, says tournament director Craig Tiley.

But he currently sits on 20 Grand Slams, level alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the top of the men's rankings, and has a chance to win an incredible 10th title in Melbourne in January.

And tournament director Tiley believes that will motivate the 34-year-old to make an appearance.

"One of them will surpass the others. I don't think Novak would want to leave that to someone else," said Tiley.

Novak has won nine Australian Opens, I'm sure he wants to get to 10.

Tiley himself is unaware of whether Djokovic has been vaccinated, but said that "between 90-95%" of players will have been immunised ahead of the event, where fans and staff will also be banned if unvaccinated.

Tiley admitted that "one or two players" have been granted exemption for medical reasons and explained that this fell in line with Victoria's state health rules.

"And so it should be, because there shouldn't be any preferential treatment coming into the state compared to what the regular community is going through," he said.

