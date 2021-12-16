Grigor Dimitrov is hopeful that the best is yet to come in his tennis career and still believes he can challenge for a Grand Slam title.

The 30-year-old once labelled as “Baby Fed” has slipped down the rankings in the last few years after hitting a career-high No 3 in the world at the end of 2017 when he won the ATP Finals.

Ad

He has made major semi-finals at Wimbledon (2014), the Australian Open (2017) and the US Open (2019) but is yet to go further.

Australian Open 'They don't understand him' - Corretja backs 'very smart' Medvedev to be world No 1 3 HOURS AGO

Asked by Tennis Majors what his ultimate goal is now, Dimitrov said: “It changed over the years. Now it’s the Grand Slam, of course. It’s purely that.

“Before it was to get to the top and win a certain tournament, but you go through the ladder very differently, and once you have been so close to the ultimate goal it’s always that that is going to haunt you afterwards. For me I would say that is the last piece of the puzzle, really.

“Of course, I care about every tournament I play, and I would not play just to play, but a Grand Slam is like your own approval, I would say. I never wanted to look at it that way because I feel like it’s not a nice way to treat yourself, but it’s also something that still keeps the fire going in me.”

Dimitrov showed some encouraging signs in the second half of the 2021 season as he beat world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev on his way to making the semi-finals in Indian Wells and also made the last four at the San Diego Open.

He says he is “feeling better and playing better” and may be back to his best form.

“I want to say to that, but I still need to back it up with more matches. It was a while that I’d been able to win tough matches one after another. All of a sudden, my body felt good, and it’s been a while since my body felt really good on the court and being able to practise more; to be a bit more rigorous with myself, more strict with the little details that I think would help.

“I think that was my strength towards that half of the year, during that match [against Medvedev] I was down a set and two breaks and it was like ‘oh this is not going well’, but yet I was able to really dig deep and in that moment to really find the calmness that it really required for me to start thinking clearly again. Again that comes down to the mental aspect, I was ready for that. I was not only physically prepared, I was ready mentally. That helped me.

Dimitrov battles back from a set down to stun top seed Medvedev at Indian Wells

“I don’t want to say I am back yet to that level. I want to say that I am feeling better and playing better. I’m more sustainable and more constant. If you put all those things together, who knows? Maybe in two or three months I’ll play even better. My goal has changed. I want to get back to the top. If I am able to rack all these months again and do it… I’ll be back there.”

Dimitrov made the quarter-finals of the 2021 Australian Open but then failed to make it past the second round of the other three majors this season.

Now ranked No 28 in the world, he is hopeful that the best is still yet to come.

“Personally, I don’t feel like I’m at the end because I know my body is my biggest asset. I know if it keeps healthy and I don’t have any major injuries and if I’m still able to move around the court and do the certain things I’m really good at, I don’t see any problem.

“Who knows next year or the year after? If I am able to keep on doing this and backing it up with consistency and a kind of healthy mentality. I want to say yes, the best is yet to come; I will take it.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Mubadala Tennis World Championship 'At the moment it is only 80%' - Thiem reveals why he pulled out of Mubadala Tennis Championship 16 HOURS AGO