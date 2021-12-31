Britain's Cameron Norrie believes his days being an "underdog" on the ATP Tour are now over as he looks ahead to the ATP Cup and the Australian Open in 2022.

The 26-year-old currently holds a career-high ranking of 12 after a sensational season in which he triumphed at Indian Wells as he clinched two ATP Tour titles.

Ahead of the ATP Cup, Norrie has spoken about the transition he believes has taken place in his career following such a successful campaign in 2021 ahead of the upcoming season.

“A lot of the time last year, I was being the underdog, going out and hunting those guys," Norrie said ahead of the ATP Cup in Sydney.

Whereas now, I think, some of the time, it's going to be people hunting me.

“The pressure only gets more, but I'm looking forward to it. I feel good physically, and I'm excited to kick off the year in such a great team event.

"I think these are exactly the matches I want to be playing leading into the Australian Open, and no better way to do it.

"It's going to be tough, but I’m really looking forward to it… I think I'm feeling good physically. I'm really enjoying my tennis.

"That's been a big factor. I’m really looking forward to hopefully backing it up again next year."

Great Britain are in Group C at the ATP Cup and will face Germany, Canada and the United States.

As his country's No. 1 singles player, Norrie will take on Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz in his rubbers.

Following Emma Raducanu's incredible triumph at the US Open in 2021, Norrie cited his compatriot as an inspiration for his career.

"I mean, that was utterly incredible what she did in New York, to come through qualifying and then to go out and just whack every opponent that she had, winning in straight sets,” he told Sky Sports News.

"To do that at such a young age, and to do it with that kind of confidence, and to come out and own the court every match - it was extremely impressive.

"Definitely, it's going to give the girls around the ranking that she was at before the US Open a lot of confidence and a lot of belief.

I was inspired by her triumph there in New York, it's huge for British tennis.

"For sure, it's going to put a lot of racquets in hands for the next generation of younger boys and girls to start playing tennis here at home in the UK.”

