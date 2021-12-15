Alex Corretja agrees with Rafael Nadal that Novak Djokovic is best-placed to finish as the most successful men's tennis player of all-time.

Nadal said earlier in December that his long-time Serbian rival is now "the favourite" to close his career with the most Grand Slams out of men's tennis' leading trio.

The three Grand Slam titles secured by Djokovic in 2021 took him level with Nadal and Roger Federer on a tally of 20.

But with the latter pair increasingly troubled by injury, age and showing more intermittent form than Djokovic, the world No. 1 shapes as likeliest to nudge, and stay, ahead.

It is a viewpoint that Corretja shares with his compatriot, Nadal.

"I think that Rafa is very intelligent and is very aware of the reality, and has always had his feet on the ground," Corretja, twice a Grand Slam runner-up, said.

"He knows that Roger was at some point the best in history. When he matched him, he felt that he too deserved that recognition.

"But he is not a fool, he sees that Novak is coming from behind, that he is younger and that he has more chances to win on other surfaces, and that makes him the most dangerous, the one with the best chance of becoming the best in history.

"It seems to me that on Rafa's part, this is an exercise of humility and accepting that there will be another player who will improve his numbers, and at the same time he must accept that he should not compete with Novak or Roger, but with himself.

That's what has made them the best in history: wanting to be the best version of themselves, the three greatest players of all time competing against each other."

Nadal will make his return from a foot injury at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi this week , hoping to build his fitness back up ahead of a tilt at the 2022 Australian Open.

It is not yet clear if Djokovic will join him in Melbourne, with the Serbian included on the official entry list, yet with ambiguity remaining over his Covid vaccination status and the state of Victoria not allowing unvaccinated players to enter.

Nadal has won just once in his career on the hard courts of Melbourne Park (2009) and after missing most of the second half of 2021 with injury, would appear an improbable candidate to end that drought.

However, Corretja believes a settled mentality may aid the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"I believe that if you have a clear conscience with what you give of yourself, you do not compare yourself with others," Corretja explained. "In general, those who are envious of others are because they themselves have the problem, they do not have any problem with the rivals.

"Rafa is smart enough to know that what he has to do is recover to be in the best possible condition to try to win another Grand Slam, one or two more.

"Rafa is already 35 years old, he already knows that his career is already coming to an end. You can't waste time or energy on others. For him to openly say that Novak is going to be the best, I think that relaxes him. He has already reached the top.

"We are not going to judge Rafa or Roger if they have one more Grand Slam or not. Rafa Nadal is a legend, and that is what he is going to leave in tennis."

Nadal may face Andy Murray first at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, having earned a bye into the semi-finals. The 35-year-old secured his fifth victory at the event in 2019, the last time it was held.

