Nick Kyrgios has denied that he wants the Australian Open to be cancelled.

The Australian player had said on his No Boundaries podcast that: "I don't think the next Australian Open should take place."

"To say that I'd want to [have the] Australian Open cancelled. I think that was the sentence that got taken out of context," Kyrgios said on Instagram.

"Tennis has been such a big part of my life for 15 years plus. I've given myself a lot of sacrifices every single day for this sport and I love it.

"It's more so for the people of Melbourne who have gone through hell and back. It's been 275 days, nearly 300 days of lockdown and your freedom has been taken away from you."

The 26-year-old Australian had also said it was ‘morally wrong’ for athletes to be forced to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“Kyrie [Irving, NBA player who refuses to be vaccinated], Novak… These guys gave so much, they sacrificed so much," Kyrgios said.

"They are international athletes admired by millions of people. I think it is morally wrong to force someone to be vaccinated.

“I'm double vaccinated, but you can't force someone to be vaccinated or say ‘you can't play here because you're not vaccinated’. There are other solutions, like being tested every day.

"They have rapid tests in the United States, it happens in Australia. It's 85 per cent effective and you get the result in 15 minutes."

Kyrgios went on to suggest alternatives for athletes.

"There's other solutions around it, to get tested every day, in the [United] States they've got rapid tests and it's coming to Australia," he said.

"[It's an] 85 per cent success rate, it takes 15 minutes. You wait 15 minutes and you get a negative test and I think then you're allowed to play.

"If they just know they're going to be tested every day, every second day, they're not going to be lying about their vaccination status."

