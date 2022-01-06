Eurosport's Barbara Schett says it's going to be a "long three days" as Novak Djokovic waits for the outcome of his appeal not to be deported from Australia.

Despite failing to disclose his vaccination status, the 20-time Grand Slam winner was expecting to be allowed into Australia for the Australian Open after being granted a medical exemption.

Ad

Australian Open 'Follow the rules' - Nadal hits out at Djokovic for not getting Covid-19 vaccine 3 HOURS AGO

Djokovic is being held at the Park Hotel - an immigration detention centre - while he awaits the outcome of the hearing which is expected to be revealed on Monday.

Schett, who is currently in Adelaide, says he will have to put up with plenty of criticism until then.

She told Eurosport: "First of all, as an athlete, you can't exercise, you can't play tennis. You're locked up in a small room that is not a suite, and, well, he'll be certainly thinking about what is going to happen.

"He will fight until the very end, as we know that's what he does on the tennis court as well. But it's going to be a long three days for Novak Djokovic and then we all find out what's going to happen."

"They have known for many months now that you have to be double vaccinated to be able to enter Australia," she said. "So there was a long notice what to have to do to be able to come to Australia. And that's what Rafa Nadal also said.

"Everybody has to do the part to be able to play and to protect the whole world from this virus. So that's not just Rafa Nadal, a lot of players, they think like that. And, yeah, there's not a lot of positive thoughts going towards Novak Djokovic at the moment."

Schett expects Djokovic to face a hostile reception on Rod Laver Arena should he be allowed to play in the opening Grand Slam of the year which gets underway on January 17.

She added: "It's certainly not going to be easy for Novak Djokovic to step out there on Rod Laver Arena. Probably to play his first round match again.

"Once again, I have to mention, the Victorian population is really angry. They're very hurt. They are tired of what has happened in the last couple of years have been locked away.

"And I think it's going to be a rough time for Novak Djokovic if he steps out there and Rod Laver Arena and I don't think there's going to be a lot of fans.

"That could be a lot of whistling and booing probably going on. That's what I feel at the moment. That's how the Australian population is reacting."

'I wouldn't get an exemption!' - Murray on Djokovic's participation

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+

Australian Open Djokovic staying in Australia 'until Monday' as lawyers battle deportation 4 HOURS AGO