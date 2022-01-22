Andrey Rublev has insisted he didn’t break any rules when he travelled to Australia and never put anyone at risk of being infected with the coronavirus.

Rublev previously caused a stir by telling a Russian sports website that he was still positive for Covid-19 when he flew in ahead of the Australian Open. By then, he had already spent 10 days in quarantine in Spain.

Ad

His comments sparked outrage among some fans in the wake of the unvaccinated Novak Djokovic being deported from Australia despite having been granted a medical exemption to compete in the Grand Slam tournament.

Australian Open 'So impressive to see her consistency' - Swiatek 'had too much' says Konta AN HOUR AGO

But Rublev issued a statement ahead of his third-round match against Marin Cilic saying his initial comments had become “crumpled” in the media and that he tested negative both before and after his flight to Melbourne. He also said he never left the house during his 10-day quarantine in Spain and followed all the local regulations.

”I started training a few days before my flight to Australia,” he said. ”The team and I flew to Melbourne, observing all protocols. Quarantine was over, vaccinations were delivered. We immediately passed the antigen test. The result was negative. So I could move freely.

“By the way, before Australia, by the end of quarantine, all my antigen tests were also negative. And before the flight to Melbourne, the tests were also negative.”

Rublev also said his CT level – which indicates how much of the virus an infected person carries – was very low and ”not dangerous for others.”

”Despite this, I was quarantined for 10 days. All this time I was in touch with doctors, representatives of the tournament. I didn’t break any rules,” he said. “I would never put other people’s lives in danger. I am a person who is responsible for my actions. I am sorry that the published information sometimes loses its meaning, and my previous story turned out to be very crumpled. I hope now I have managed to convey my thoughts correctly.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open Highlights: Auger-Aliassime brushes aside Britain's Evans in third round AN HOUR AGO