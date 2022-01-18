Murray sealed a memorable victory in his first match at the Melbourne Slam since 2019, overcoming the hard-hitting Georgian in a five-set epic.

Ad

Murray will play Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round.

Australian Open 'Not happy!' - Murray furiously blasts ball after 'outrageous' shot AN HOUR AGO

Basilashvili framed a serve into the crowd in the second game of the opening set and it appeared to rattle the Georgian. Murray reeled off six games in a row as Basilashvili made 18 unforced errors in the 23 minute set.

The No 21 seed was far better in the second set and less error-prone. Murray's serve let him down and Basilashvili capitalised by converting the three break points on offer to take it in 42 minutes.

Momentum swung wildly in a tightly-contested third set which lasted 58 minutes. Basilashvili recovered from a break down to make it 3-3 before Murray broke the Georgian's serve again.

At 5-4 down, Basilashvili saved three set points to ensure Murray would have to serve out for the set and he did so with Basilashvili sending a wild backhand wide.

Murray appeared to dip midway through the fourth set and went 4-2 down, but the Scot broke back instantly and the two battled it out to a tie-break. In the tie-break the Georgian raced to a 5-1 lead and finally forced the decider on his fourth set point.

Murray did not give up, though, and quickly raced into a 3-0 lead in the deciding set with Basilashvili flagging. But with Murray 4-2 up, Basilashvili broke back after an epic 30-shot rally to get back on serve.

With both players looking exhausted it was Murray who broke through with three match points on the Basilashvili serve at 5-4 up. Basilashvili saved two of them but Murray converted the third to wrap up a classic on John Cain Arena.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open Australian Open 2022: How to watch, schedule, start times and live stream details AN HOUR AGO