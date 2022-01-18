Andy Murray overcomes Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 3-6 6-4 6-7(5) 6-4 to reach the second round of the Australian Open.
Murray sealed a memorable victory in his first match at the Melbourne Slam since 2019, overcoming the hard-hitting Georgian in a five-set epic.
Murray will play Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round.
Basilashvili framed a serve into the crowd in the second game of the opening set and it appeared to rattle the Georgian. Murray reeled off six games in a row as Basilashvili made 18 unforced errors in the 23 minute set.
The No 21 seed was far better in the second set and less error-prone. Murray's serve let him down and Basilashvili capitalised by converting the three break points on offer to take it in 42 minutes.
Momentum swung wildly in a tightly-contested third set which lasted 58 minutes. Basilashvili recovered from a break down to make it 3-3 before Murray broke the Georgian's serve again.
At 5-4 down, Basilashvili saved three set points to ensure Murray would have to serve out for the set and he did so with Basilashvili sending a wild backhand wide.
Murray appeared to dip midway through the fourth set and went 4-2 down, but the Scot broke back instantly and the two battled it out to a tie-break. In the tie-break the Georgian raced to a 5-1 lead and finally forced the decider on his fourth set point.
Murray did not give up, though, and quickly raced into a 3-0 lead in the deciding set with Basilashvili flagging. But with Murray 4-2 up, Basilashvili broke back after an epic 30-shot rally to get back on serve.
With both players looking exhausted it was Murray who broke through with three match points on the Basilashvili serve at 5-4 up. Basilashvili saved two of them but Murray converted the third to wrap up a classic on John Cain Arena.
