Second seed Aryna Sabalenka avoided a shock first-round defeat at the Australian Open as she battled back to beat world No 128 Storm Sanders.

Sabalenka, who had lost her previous two matches this year, won 11 of the last 13 games to secure a 5-7 6-3 6-2 victory.

Ad

Australian Open Opinion: Life is short, enjoy every glorious minute of Kyrgios on court 32 MINUTES AGO

Sabalenka will be hoping to improve in her next outing after a largely wayward showing against Sanders.

The world No. 2 was broken four times in the first set as Sanders looked to secure her first Grand Slam main-draw win at the sixth attempt.

Sanders broke again in the second set as she moved 3-1 ahead.

However, Sabalenka started to find her range in the nick of time, reeling off five games in a row to level the match at one-set all.

Sabalenka took early control of the final set with two breaks and closed out the win with her first match point.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open 'You guys are a zoo!' - 'Super happy' Kyrgios savours raucous win over Broady 42 MINUTES AGO