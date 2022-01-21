Alexander Zverev maintained his routine start at the Australian Open by easing past Moldova's Radu Albot 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the last-16

The victory for the Olympic champion secured a blockbuster fourth-round tie with Canadian 14th seed Denis Shapovalov on Sunday.

The atmosphere at Melbourne Park has been raucous for much of the tournament and so it proved again on the John Cain Arena. The boisterous nature of some of the behaviour from the stands has drawn criticism from some quarters, with Daniil Medvedev hitting out - saying some fans " probably have a low IQ ” - and others have not been shy in confirming their frustration with the 'siuu' phenomenon that has swept the tournament

And in his post-match interview after the Albot win, Zverev, who was booed by the crowd in his appearance in the previous round, appeared to acknowledge the rather unique nature of fandom in Australia.

Asked what he will do between now and Sunday's match, Zverev joked: "I’ll probably get drunk at some time tonight, that’s very popular in Australia here, why not try it out? I won’t do much, you won’t see me out on the streets. I’ll be practising tomorrow, recovery and getting ready for the day after tomorrow."

The raucous atmosphere seems to have bothered the third seed little as he is yet to drop a set in his opening three matches in Melbourne and holds a 4-2 advantage in the head-to-head record against his upcoming Canadian opponent.

Although Zverev never ran away with the match, he made the perfect start, breaking the Moldovan to 15 in just the second game to take an early advantage. Albot was not troubled on serve for the rest of the set but he was unable to break back and the Olympic champion went one up, taking the set 6-3.

It was on serve early in the second but Albot’s serve fell apart in the fifth game and Zverev took full advantage, breaking to love. The underdog had a great opportunity to break back in the seventh game, bringing up three break points before the German reeled off four straight points to keep hold of his lead. Albot again put the pressure on with Zverev serving for a two-set lead, but the world number three held his nerve.

Zverev threatened to break throughout the third set and he got what turned out to be the decisive break in the ninth game, coming back from dropping the first few points to win the next four, taking a 5-4 lead before he served out for victory.

"I think Radu is in great form right now, he played incredible matches here already, he’s obviously playing well, feeling the ball well, I’m happy to be through in three sets," said Zverev in his on court interview.

"I had my struggles today, I didn’t feel perfect but who is perfect?" he added.

