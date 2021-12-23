Andy Murray has been handed a wildcard for the 2022 Australian Open.

A five-time finalist, it is the first time Murray will be playing at the Melbourne Slam since 2019 when he lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round in five sets.

Murray had previously said he would retire from the sport following Wimbledon in 2019. However, the former world number one has come on leaps and bounds since then and will compete in January.

Murray said: "I'm really excited to be back playing at the Australian Open and grateful to Craig and the team for the opportunity.

"I've had some great times in Australia playing in front of the amazing crowds and I can't wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park."

"Andy is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I'm delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January," Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

The world No 193 played at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi last week, beating Dan Evans and Rafael Nadal before losing to Russia's Andrey Rublev in the final of the exhibition tournament.

"I have been pretty healthy over the last three months," the three-time Grand Slam winner said afterwards.

"I just need to find a way of turning some of these matches against the top players around and hopefully I can have some big runs in the biggest tournaments again, that's my goal.

"I'm trying as hard as I can to do that."

Murray is working with coach Jan de Witt on a trial basis after parting ways with Jamie Delgado. Delgado was Murray's coach for five years but has joined Canadian Denis Shapovalov’s team as head coach.

