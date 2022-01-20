Andy Murray was knocked out of the Australian Open after a straight-sets defeat to Taro Daniel.

Daniel reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time with perhaps a career-best performance, taking it 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Murray was largely unable to impose himself in the opening two sets, perhaps guilty of playing a touch too passively.

By contrast, Daniel, who had never previously been beyond the second round at a Grand Slam, impressed, producing a succession of particularly flat and fierce forehands down the line.

The 28-year-old, ranked 120th in the world, has just a single career ATP title but felled a disappointed Murray, who was not rallied by a partisan crowd in his favour as the qualifier produced a shock.

"It's amazing. Winning a match like this, here, with a lot of people, especially after Covid - it's unbelievable," said Daniel after a fine win.

"It's an amazing level for me. I was cramping a little bit at the start of the third set but I tried not to make such a big deal out of the match. It's important, but it's not important.

"I was trying to feel the energy within my body - I had goosebumps a couple of times during the match. Amazing!"

A hard-fought, long battle contested of increasingly frequent long rallies, Daniel was not cowed by an experienced and in-form Murray.

He broke five times and also produced an impressive serving performance, winning nearly 80% of points on first serve.

Murray struggled to convert his opportunities to break, taking just two of 11 across the match.

That enabled Daniel to push into a two-set advantage, even as he began to fatigue after taking the second set 6-4.

Murray began the third set well, breaking Daniel in the Japanese player's first service game, but allowed his opponent to re-establish on-serve parity with a soft concession of a break.

It proved Murray's high-point, as a back-and-forth, elongated third set increasingly began to favour Daniel.

He moved with a game of victory by breaking Murray in the ninth game, and duly sealed progress to the third round, adventurously securing it with a serve and volley, eyes widening in disbelief and celebration as he defeated the three-time major champion in straight sets.

Daniel had beaten Tomas Barrios in his first match in the main draw after progressing through qualifying without conceding a set.

With Italian rising star Jannik Sinner his next potential opponent, the 28-year-old may draw on his qualifying showings - each of his three opponents in the preliminary rounds were also Italian.

Defeat means Murray has not been beyond the second round of the season-opening Grand Slam in five years.

His exit extends a run of seven major championship appearances without a fourth round appearance, having reached at least that stage of the 26 Grand Slams he had entered before the start of a period defined by battles with injury.

