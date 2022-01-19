Andy Murray made a sensational return to the Australian Open by beating Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets in the first round, three years after he thought he had played his last Grand Slam match.

The three-time Slam champion is in his best shape since having his hip resurfaced in 2019 and faces Japan's Taro Daniel in the second round, as he looks to go deep into the tournament in Melbourne.

Murray, a five-time runner-up at the tournament, will fancy his chances against Daniel, who he thrashed 6-1 6-3 6-1 in their only meeting during a Davis Cup tie in 2016. A potential match-up with Jannik Sinner would await the winner.

What time is Andy Murray's Australian Open match with Taro Daniel in the UK?

Murray is back at the scene of his epic win over Nikoloz Basilashvili to face Daniel, as he has been given a spot on John Cain Arena - which is known for its raucous atmosphere. The match will start no earlier than 06:30 GMT, so while it is an early start for British viewers, it could be much worse.

How to watch Andy Murray's match with Taro Daniel live and on demand in the UK at the Australian Open 2022

Stream Andy Murray's tie with Taro Daniel live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99.

How to watch Andy Murray's second round match with Taro Daniel at the Australian Open 2022 on UK TV

Andy Murray will be attempting to reach the third round once again when he faces Taro Daniel - and you can watch all the Australian Open action on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521 - Eurosport 2 - Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522 - the Eurosport App, and Eurosport.co.uk. After the match, the report, analysis and video content can be enjoyed on Eurosport.co.uk's dedicated Australian Open page

How to catch up with Andy Murray v Taro Daniel in the second round of Australian Open 2022

The full match will be available to watch at Eurosport.co.uk, the Eurosport App and discovery+.

