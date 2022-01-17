Cameron Norrie has been knocked out of the opening round of the Australian Open after falling to Sebastian Korda 6-3 6-0 6-4.

Norrie struggled to get into a rhythm against his American opponent, who was making his main draw debut at the Australian Open, and was bagelled in the second set which has not happened to the Brit since 2019.

Korda took just 32 minutes to take the first set and rattled off the opening three games comfortably to build up a commanding lead. Norrie held his service games for the remainder of the set, but was not enough to get back into the opener.

Korda's confidence grew in the second set with the 21-year-old's first serve proving a real problem for his British opponent. Norrie failed to register a break point as Korda went on a seven-game winning streak.

The third set was equally rapid as Korda, who was playing in his first match in 2022, converted his fifth break point in the opening game with a rocket of a backhand when he returned a Norrie serve.

No. 12 seed Norrie got onto the scoreboard 15 minutes into the third set with a comfortable hold of serve and was finding more joy at the net, but Korda's break in the opening game proved pivotal as he held his service games to secure his place in the next round.

