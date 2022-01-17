Coco Gauff has been knocked out of the Australian Open by an inspired Wang Qiang 6-4 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena.

Wang took just 38 minutes to beat the American No.18 seed, whose forehand let her down in a match that quickly slipped from her grasp.

Ad

"I lost two times against her last year so I just tried my best and focus on the court," Wang said after the match.

WTA Indian Wells 'It can be overwhelming' - Gauff warns Raducanu to avoid social media 06/10/2021 AT 14:47

On being coached by Pat Cash, she said: "I'm very lucky to have him. I like him a lot and he's a very nice guy.

"I just do what he tells me and I think I did really well, right?"

Gauff registered 17 unforced errors compared to Wang's eight in the opening set with the world No 110 capitalising on the American's error-prone forehand.

The all-important break came in the fifth game which saw Wang move into a 4-2 lead. Gauff squandered a break point of her own in the following game and she was made to pay as the Chinese wrapped up the set in 39 minutes.

Momentum was firmly with Wang heading into the second set and she stormed into a 4-0 lead in only 17 minutes. The timing of the 17-year-old's shots appeared off and she was 5-0 down only moments later.

Gauff did break back when Wang had the chance to serve for the match, before saving three match points on her own serve to make it 5-2, but Wang sealed the victory in one hour and 15 minutes.

"For Gauff it is time to start playing tennis," Eurosport's Mats Wilander said in the Cube.

"She is physically so strong for someone so young. She's extremely mature on court. But tactically I find she hits shots that you wonder "why would you do that?" It's time for her to work out how to tactically be a better player.

"Hopefully she can learn because some players never learn how to play smart tennis. They just play physical tennis. For her to be a future grand slam champion the pressure really is starting to build on Gauff.

"She still has many years before she gets to her best, but she has to learn now how to figure out her opponent. You can't always be perfect."

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99.

US Open Stephens powers past Gauff in All-American clash to reach third round 02/09/2021 AT 07:03