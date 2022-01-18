Dan Evans swept into the second round of the Australian Open for the loss of just seven games against David Goffin.

Evans, who lost in the first round in 2021, broke in the final game of the first set and then twice in the second set to take command of the match.

The third set was one-way traffic as Evans reeled off six games in a row to secure the win.

There was also success for Heather Watson as she came back from a break of serve down in the final set to beat Mayar Sherif.

Watson, who has now made the second round for the last three years in a row in Melbourne, battled through 6-3 5-7 6-2. She will next play 29th seed Tamara Zidansek.

Watson looked in trouble as she was broken early in the third set against Sherif but she hit back immediately. Another break of serve put her 4-2 ahead and she took her first match point to secure her place in the next round.

