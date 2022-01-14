Great Britain's Harriet Dart is into the Australian Open main draw after defeating Australian wild card Kimberly Birrell 6-3 6-3 in the final qualifying round.

The 25-year-old has reached the main draw for the third time in four years after winning the contest at Melbourne Park in one hour and 47 minutes.

"I'm super happy and pleased to be through," Dart said after the match.

Playing three matches in qualifying is never easy. I need to put myself in a position where I'm directly entered in the draw.

"Kimberly and I are good friends and practised a lot together but never played against each other. It is never going to be an easy match when you're playing for a spot in the main draw."

Momentum swung wildly both ways in the opening set with Dart breaking the Birrell serve four times, while the Australian broke the Brit twice.

The second set was a similarly nervy affair with Dart going 3-2 down having been broken twice, but Dart reeled off the next four games to secure her spot in the main draw.

Dart won two qualifying matches at an Australian Open warm-up event last week before losing to former US Open finalist Madison Keys 6-3 7-6(2).

Dart says getting the match practice aided her preparations for qualifying.

She added: "I benefitted from playing last week, getting three matches in under these conditions. I've also got the experience of coming through qualifying here twice before, so that helped too."

