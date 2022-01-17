Maria Sakkari is into the second round of the Australian Open after beating Tatjana Maria 6-4 7-6(2) on Rod Laver Arena.

Sakkari was nowhere near her best level, but moves into the next round. She admitted opening the tournament on the Grand Slam's premier court was stressful.

"First rounds are not very easy," she said. "She really played a great match. She has a very weird game in a good way and I found it tough. It was my first match and I needed a bit of time to get used to the rhythm.

"I was a little bit stressed because I was opening up the tournament in this wonderful court. It is a privilege that I had my first match here on this wonderful court.

"Sometimes I can be very hard on myself but I'm very happy that I could find a way through to win and keep myself in the tournament."

The No. 5 seed had to battle hard in the first set which saw her produce 15 unforced errors compared to Maria's 13 and both players broke each other's serve in a nervy opening to the contest.

However, the Greek player who reached the semi-finals of the French Open and US Open last year, broke to go 5-4 up before sealing the set at the first time of asking.

The second set was equally tight and Maria squandered two break point opportunities at 3-2 up.

A relieved Sakkari was not playing her best tennis and had to save another break point to ensure it was 4-4. Maria continued to cause Sakkari problems, particularly with a handful of punishing drop shots, and the second set headed for a tie-break.

Momentum swung the Greek's way and she reeled off the opening four points to take a commanding lead. A double fault from Maria handed Sakkari four match points and she secured the victory with a blistering forehand.

