Eurosport's Mats Wilander believes Novak Djokovic has been painted as a "black sheep" and that his legacy as a player risks being damaged amid continuing chaos around whether he will play at the Australian Open.

Djokovic was granted a medical exemption to play at the Grand Slam and is bidding to win a men's record 21st Slam title, but it now appears he will have to wait for the French Open to pursue that target after his visa was rejected by border officials upon entry into Melbourne.

Djokovic is in a Melbourne detention hotel awaiting the decision of an appeal which is expected to be revealed on Monday.

With the 34-year-old stuck in a hotel and the row escalating on a global stage, Wilander believes Djokovic's popularity could decline as a result of the saga.

"I think he's been unlucky," Wilander said.

"I think he's trying to do the right thing all the time with his players union as well. He's trying to speak up for the lower level player and is trying to fight the fight. And so maybe it seems like it should be more organised.

"Maybe his legacy will become a little bit messy in a way that he should have been more prepared. He should have had better papers but some of it has to do with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal being hugely popular stars, somebody has to be the black sheep.

"Unfortunately for Novak himself, I think people that are very willing to sort of paint him that black sheep, I think it's very unfair."

With Djokovic at serious risk of not playing at the opening Grand Slam of the year, which gets underway on January 17, Wilander believes his rivals will want him to be there to make for a more competitive tournament.

"I think it means for the other players that they want him to play because he is more human this year than he was last year," he said.

"He is more human after the US Open final after he lost in three sets to Medvedev. And I think the younger generation are looking at that and saying 'hey, I want to play the greatest player of all time. I think I have a chance to beat the greatest player of all time. So please let him in. I want to play him. I think I can beat him.'

"I think that players hope that he gets through I really do. We don't want to win majors if the best players are not there. This is not the situation where he's injured and can't show up."

Emma Raducanu will be playing at the Australian Open later this month looking to replicate her US Open heroics in September, but Wilander believes it would a take a "superhuman effort" for her to win the Slam.

"I think that there is a good chance that her level is very high," he said. "But to believe it's possible to win another Grand Slam again so soon... I think that takes some kind of a superhuman effort.

"If she's able to just rely on her athletic ability to win most of the matches that she gets involved in and then hope that they that she's in the quarter-finals, then the semis are placed against number one and number two, that that something happens and she suddenly believes she can beat that person then yeah, it's possible.

"I feel like the pressure that's on her from the first round is very weird. I don't know if there is a person that is able to put aside the social media and the media hype that surrounds a professional athlete, I don't know if that person exists, who's under 20 years old, I think they are all going to be affected.

"I see it as a massive problem for professional tennis players that are 17, 18, 19. The social media stuff has to be put to the side."

