Novak Djokovic is set to play the Australian Open after confirming he has been handed a medical exemption.

The world number one, who had pulled out of the ATP Cup, has finally ended speculation regarding his participation in the first Grand Slam of 2022, which starts on January 17.

Ad

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley had said players either need to be fully vaccinated or have a medical exemption to participate, and Djokovic - whose vaccination status is unclear - has been granted the latter.

Australian Open How Djokovic got permission to play the Australian Open AN HOUR AGO

Djokovic wrote on Instagram: “Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.

I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!!

Australian Open organisers confirmed Djokovic's medical exemption was granted following a "rigorous review process" involving two separate independent panels of medical experts.

Djokovic is a nine-time winner in Melbourne and is out to become the outright men’s Grand Slam record-holder.

The Serbian is currently tied on 20 majors with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Federer will not play the Australian Open due to injury, while Nadal is set to feature after recovering from Covid-19.

Timeline: How Djokovic ended speculation

"There’s quite a bit to play out,” Tiley had said on the weekend, but now it is clear – Djokovic is able to play at the Australian Open.

His participation was in doubt given the uncertainty surrounding his vaccination status, with the world number one calling it a “private matter” last year.

In November, Djokovic’s father Srdjan cast doubt on his son making an appearance at the Australian Open, accusing Tennis Australia of “blackmail” regarding their vaccination mandate.

“Everyone has the right to decide for their own health,” Srdjan told TV Prva in Serbia. “But given this blackmail and these conditions, Novak will probably not play the Australian Open.”

Victoria’s sports minister Martin Pakula hit back, claiming the tournament’s strict rules were in place to keep the state “protected”.

However, while insisting vaccination was necessary, Tiley opened the door to Djokovic when clarifying in December that a medical exemption was possible – although he did stress that no player had been granted one at the time of speaking.

Djokovic-Nadal epic, Cav’s fairytale, Olympic glory & Archibald domination - 2021’s biggest moments

"To be clear upfront, no one can play the Australian Open unless they are vaccinated," Tiley told ABC in December.

"The only condition at which, outside of being vaccinated, that you could compete is if you receive a medically approved exemption from Australian authorities.

"I've seen reports this morning. There have been no medical exemptions that have been granted at this point.”

Now, less than two weeks before the tournament starts, Djokovic is heading Down Under, a decision that will delight his supporters but may leave Tennis Australia facing questions they are unable to publicly answer.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Australian Open Tsitsipas casts doubt on Melbourne appearance, reacts to Zverev's 'big three' comments A DAY AGO