In a statement, the world No. 1 said he was "extremely disappointed" with the verdict that stops him from defending his Australian Open title, but that he would cooperate with the country's authorities as he prepares for his deportation.

The 34-year-old said: "I would like to make a brief statement to address the outcomes of today's Court hearing.

"I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this.

"I am extremely disappointed with the Court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister's decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open.

"I respect the Court's ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country.

"I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love. I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament.

"Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength to me."

A saga that began with Djokovic's arrival in Australia on January 5 has therefore reached a resolution, but the ripple effects will no doubt continue throughout the season.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was due to begin the defence of his Australian Open title on Monday against Miomir Kecmanovic . The decision to deport Djokovic denies the world No. 1 the opportunity to win a record-extending 10th crown at Melbourne Park.

The 34-year-old’s pursuit of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title will have to wait until the French Open at Roland Garros. He currently sits on 20 Major titles alongside Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

