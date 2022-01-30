A protester interrupted the Australian Open men's final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev carrying a banner which read 'Abolish refugee detention'.

The incident occurred during a tense second set between the pair, with security and the police running onto the playing area on Rod Laver Arena to intercept the intruder.

Ad

Both players were unharmed, with guards forming a protective circle around them while the man was removed.

Australian Open 'What a shot!' - Nadal stuns fans in 'incredible' 40-shot rally with outrageous slice 2 HOURS AGO

Observers reported that the protester got onto the court by jumping out of the grandstand.

On commentary for the match, former Australian player John Fitzgerald said he "wouldn't have been surprised" if the man had sustained injuries as a result of his initial actions.

Rafa Nadal looks on during the protest Image credit: Getty Images

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open 'I've texted him' - Federer 'knows what's going on' as Nadal eyes 21st Slam - Henman YESTERDAY AT 09:57