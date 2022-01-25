Day 10 of the Australian Open sees the final two women’s quarter-finals take place on Rod Laver Arena before the last-eight action ends with two men’s matches.

In November, Australian Open organisers confirmed both women’s semi-finals had been moved to the night session on Thursday.

That means ensuring those victorious on Wednesday have as much recovery time as possible, hence why they are first out on Rod Laver.

And when looking at the four singles matches on Wednesday, they are all very tough to call…

Top match: Medvedev out to extend perfect record against FAA

The first meeting at this year’s Australian Open between two top-10 players, Felix Auger-Aliassime’s match with Daniil Medvedev gets the evening slot on Rod Laver Arena and has the makings for another thriller.

Both dropped a set when winning through to the last eight, and have overcome tricky encounters along the way. Medvedev navigated his way past Nick Kyrgios and the crowd in the second round, while Auger-Aliassime has won five tie-breaks from six played and most recently ousted former US Open champion Marin Cilic.

Medvedev leads the head-to-head 3-0, winning 6-4 6-0 at the ATP Cup and also winning their semi-final meeting at the US Open last year before claiming his first Grand Slam.

The Russian No. 2 seed will be the favourite, but don’t count out the Canadian world No. 9 out.

Potential upset(s): More women’s seeds to tumble?

Alize Cornet has reached a first Grand Slam quarter-final at the 63rd attempt, and 17th at the Australian Open, and the 32-year-old Frenchwoman will look to make No. 27 seed Danielle Collins her next scalp having already beaten Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza.

Given seeds have quickly tumbled out of the women’s singles, there is also a strong chance No. 7 seed Iga Swiatek will come up short against Kai Kanepi, who stunned No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first quarter in Melbourne.

Net Gen watch

To complete the singles set, the match between 20-year-old Jannik Sinner and No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also deserves its own segment.

Sinner is hoping to follow Matteo Berrettini in making it an Italian double in the semi-finals, and though he trails the head-to-head 2-1 against Tsitsipas, all three of their previous meetings have come on clay, making this yet another difficult match to call.

Brit watch

There are two Brits in action in the men’s doubles. Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram take on Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in the quarter-finals in the second match on Margaret Court Arena.

Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhoof face Australian pair Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, which is the second match on Kia Arena.

Out on Court 8, the women’s wheelchair doubles final sees Briton Lucy Shuker and Japanese partner Yui Kamiji, seeded No 2, take on the Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot.

Top men’s seeds Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid then play in the wheelchair doubles final against Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda.

Then it’s Andy Lapthorne’s turn – he plays the quad wheelchair doubles final with David Wagner against Dutch top seeds Sam Schroder and Niels Vink.

Order of Play, singles – Wednesday 26 January 2022

Rod Laver Arena

From midnight GMT

Danielle Collins (USA) [27] v Alize Cornet (FRA)

Not before 2am

Iga Swiatek (POL) [7] v Kai Kanepi (EST)

Not before 4am

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [11] v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [4]

From 8.30am

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [9] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [2]

- - -

