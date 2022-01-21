Dan Evans looks to keep the British singles challenge alive at the Australian Open when he takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round on day six.

Men's favourite Daniil Medvedev is back in action but could face opposition from the crowd as well as the immediate threat in front of him, while former finalist Simona Halep is hoping to progress untroubled.

Top match: Botic Van De Zandschulp v Daniil Medvedev

Has Daniil Medvedev begun a war with the Australian crowd? Criticising the boos after his win over home favourite Nick Kyrgios, and then lapping them up, was either genius - because he seemed to be enjoying playing the pantomime villain - or a bit silly, if he gets bored of it.

Shunted on to Margaret Court Arena for his third round match, he takes on Dutch world number 57 Botic Van De Zandschulp, who took a set off the second seed in the quarter-finals of Medvedev's run to the US Open title. He is likely to have the crowd on his side this time, too.

Potential upset: Benoit Paire v Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas has not looked particularly convincing en route to the third round and he has recently admitted he has been feeling pain from the elbow surgery he had in the off-season, although he insists it is not bothering him at the tournament. Benoit Paire is an experienced and canny operator.

The Frenchman broke down in tears during his on court interview after beating Grigor Dimitrov in the previous round. He has struggled during the pandemic and after a "s***" start to the year having tested positive, he feels in a decent place again.

Honourable mention as well for Alize Cornet, who will be hoping to knock out another seed in Tamara Zidansek having beaten Garbine Muguruza.

Brit watch

Dan Evans is the last man standing in the singles and he has a big test to get any further, when he takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime. But the British number two is in great form so far this year and he will feel full of confidence going into the match. He will either be extra rested - because his previous opponent Arthur Rinderknech withdrew before the match - or a bit rusty.

Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson are among the British players in doubles action.

Next Gen watch

Clara Tauson is already making waves at the Australian Open after knocking out sixth seed Anett Kontaveit - she will attempt to repeat the trick when she takes on American 27th seed Danielle Collins.

How to watch

Order of Play, Singles - Saturday 22 January 2022 - from 0000 GMT

Rod Laver Arena (0000 GMT)

Clara Tauson (DEN) v Danielle Collins (USA) 27

Kaia Kanepi (EST) v Maddison Inglis (AUS)

Not before 0300 GMT

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4

Not before 0800 GMT

Pablo Andujar (ESP) v Alex De Minaur (AUS) 32

Sorana Cirstea (ROM) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 10

Margaret Court Arena (0000 GMT)

Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 29 v Alize Cornet (FRA)

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 31 v Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) 2

Not before 0300 GMT

Botic Van De Zandschulp (NED) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2

Not before 0800 GMT

Iga Swiatek (POL) 7 v Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 25

Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5 v Marin Cilic (CRO) 27

John Cain Arena (0000 GMT)

After doubles

Simona Halep (ROM) 14 v Danka Kovinic

Not before 0600 GMT

Dan Evans (GBR) 24 v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 19

Kia Arena (0000 GMT)

After doubles

Elise Mertens (BEL) 19 v Zhang Shaui (CHN)

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 15 v Taylor Fritz (USA) 20

Not before 0600 GMT

Taro Daniel (JPN) v Jannik Sinner (ITA) 11

Court 3 (0000 GMT)

After two women's doubles

Christopher O'connell (AUS) v Maxime Cressy (USA)

